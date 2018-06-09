APC Is Very Sick....Dino Melaye

Published:

Senator Dino Melaye, representing Kogi west senatorial district, says the All Progressives Congress (APC) is sick.Speaking during a Channels TV programme on Friday, Melaye, who is a member of APC, said the party is “suffering from what I call a dreadful continental abnormality.”The statement comes about a week after the senator hinted he might defect to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).Melaye said he does not have a problem with the party, “but my party may have a problem with Nigerians because of the way it is presently being run.”“I will not run away from the fact that the APC is sick. And it’s not only sick but is equally suffering from what I call a dreadful continental abnormality,” he said.“There is a need for amelioration. There is no doubt the APC is sick.”Reacting to the crack in relationship between the executive and the legislature, the senator said such situation is “normal” in democracy.According to him, “if you expect a romance between the executive and the legislature, then you are no longer in democracy. We can partner to make Nigeria progress but there is not supposed to be any romance.”.He said the national assembly is supposed to check the executive, and that “when you see two friends going into the same room and they come out laughing, then they are deceiving themselves.”“What is happening is not abnormal, what is happening in the constitutional duty of the legislature to check the roles of the executive,” Melaye added.