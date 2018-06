Published:

An aspirant into the Senate under the APC in the 2019 general election is dead .Princess Zainab Nandah Sheni from Plateau South Senatorial District Plateau State died late yesterday from an undisclosed ailment.A grassroot mobilizer, he death was received with so much sadness in Jo's.She has been tipped as a very strong contender for the position and has been mobilising her supporters towards realising her ambition until death came coming.