APC Crisis: Osinbajo, Ajimobi Keep Mum After Closed-door Meeting

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and Governor Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo state on Friday refused to speak with the media after meeting behind closed doors at the Oyo State Governor’s Office.





Osinbajo, who arrived the governor’s office at about 3.30pm in company of the state Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Odude and the State Director of State Services, Abdullahi Kure declined to speak with journalists after the meeting.





It was gathered that the meeting may not be unconnected with the lingering crisis rocking the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), in the state and how to douse the tension.





Among those sighted are the Deputy Governor, Moses Alake Adeyemo and the Secretary to the state government, Olalekan Alli.





Others are the Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism Toye Arulogun; Commissioner for Health, Dr. Azeez Adeduntan and the Special Adviser to the Governor on Communication and Strategy, Bolaji Tunji, among others.

