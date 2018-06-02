APC Convention Secretary, Senator Benjamin Uwajumogu Resigns

Published:

Senator Benjamin Uwajumogu, the secretary of the National Convention Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has resigned.





The resignation takes immediate effect, according to the senator’s principal secretary, Godson Amadikwa who said Uwajumogu’d decision to resign from the committee was taken for personal reasons and also to advance the progress of APC in Imo State.





Senator Uwajumogu has identified with the anti-Governor Rochas Okorocha forces in Imo state, fighting for control of the party’s structure. While thanking the National Chairman and the NWC for the uncommon privilege given to him to serve within this period, Uwajumogu expressed appreciation to all who stood by him during his tenure.





The statement said the National Chairman, John Odigie-Oyegun has accepted the resignation, while wishing the senator well in his legislative duties. The APC National Convention will take place in Abuja on 23 June

