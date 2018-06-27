Another Popular Entertainer Loses Son

Published:

Nigerian Comedian Deacon Famous and his family have been thrown into mourning after his son died this morning in Enugu state, Nigeria.





The grieving actor said he rushed to Enugu this morning only to see Troy's corpse.





He wrote: "Never thought I would wake up this morning and not find you, never thought I would rush to Enugu this morning just to see your corpse. ???? such a smart kid.





I don't even know what to say again but why my Troy? Why why why?? now Devil, you must stay away from me and my loved ones.





Devil you have been put to shame and you have been defeated and affliction shall not rise the second time. Rest in peace my boy. We love you. ??????"

