Another Nollywood Actress Dies After Battling Chronic Ulcer

Published:

Information reaching CKN News, has it that Veteran Yoruba Actress, Motunrayo Adeoye has passed on. CKN News gathered that the talented actress died this morning after battling chronic ulcer for many years. She will be Buried at her residence, located at Akobo Ojurin, Ibadan Oyo State today according to Islamic rite.





In her life time, Madam Adeoye was a well-known name in Nollywood, precisely in the yoruba cycle. She was among the 10 most featured Veteran Yoruba actresses in the industry. She was a niece to a top class traditional ruler in Yoruba Land, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, The Alafin of Oyo, Oyo State.





Before now, not many is aware that mama is learned, having graduated from Osogbo Technical College, Osun State where she studied Electronics before she later jetted to Switzerland for a 7 months course to acquire more knowledge about the profession. In the 70s, she joined BCOS Communication, Ibadan as a studio/audio engineer.





The job she did for almost 40 years before she got her retirement in 2010. Almost immediately after her retirement, she went fully into acting. Her hard-hitting role in Kunle Afod’s hit movie, Igbekun made her a force to reckon with among her counterparts. May Her Soul Rest in Peace.

