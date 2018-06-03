Akanbi: Nigeria Has Lost One Of Its Finest.....Gov Ahmed

Published:

Share This

Kwara State Governor, Dr Abdulfatah Ahmed has described as shocking and devastating the passing away of the Pioneer Chairman of Independence Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC) and former President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Mustapha Akanbi (CFR).Governor Ahmed in a condolence message issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Abdulwahab Oba said the state and indeed Nigeria has lost a rare gem, philanthropist and revivalist."Justice Akanbi's years in the bench as an incorruptible judge, his stint at ICPC, struggle for good governance and involvement in community services would remain indelible in the history of Nigeria", Dr Ahmed said.The governor explained that his philanthropist gesture and investment in education, which is a key component of human capital development, will be greatly missed by all.Governor Ahmed described Justice Akanbi as a true Nigerian, Pan Africanist and lover of his community with exceptional penchant for the advancement of humanity irrespective of race, ethnicity and religious belief.According to the governor, Late Justice Akanbi was an epitome of humility, uprightness, honesty and discipline whose virtues would remain exemplary to generations to come.Gov Ahmed recalled that Justice Mustapha Akanbi was among eminent Kwarans honoured by the state last year for his contributions to national development during the 50th anniversary."The state and indeed the entire country is grieved that it has lost one of its finest. The state is saddened that the outstanding contributions of the elder statesman will be sorely missed. But we take solace that Justice Akanbi lived a pious, modest and exemplary life worth of emulation".Gov Ahmed prayed Allah to grant the truly incorruptible Judge Aljanat fridaus and give the family, the Ilorin Emirate, Kwara State and Nigeria as a whole the fortitude to bear the loss.