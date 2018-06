Ahmed Musa Big Threat To Our World Cup Bid - Argentines

Published:

Some Argentina football fans have stated that Super Eagles attacker Ahmed Musa is a big threat to their bid to win the FIFA 2018 Russia World Cup.





The Super Eagles will face the Argentines for the fourth time in the World Cup at the St. Petersburg stadium on Tuesday.





The fans, in an interview on Monday in Moscow, Russia, noted that the Super Eagles were in better state of mind going into the match.





One Santiago Lautaro said the Super Eagles are more of a team than the Argentines.





“We only have only individual talents but not a team.





“Ahmed Musa is as dangerous as Lionel Messi but you know he has done better than the Barcelona star in Russia 2018.”





Matias Franco said that Musa had good statistics against his country but wished the CSKA Moskva player would not have a good day when the Super Eagles file out against them.





“Our performance has not been good in this competition but it is not over yet.





“I hope we can have a better performance against Nigeria on Tuesday because it will be sad to leave the World Cup now.





“Our defenders must be weary of Musa’s threat, he is a good player and you remember he scored two goals against us the last time we met,” Franco said.





Another fan, Augustin Nicolas, believes that his country will beat Nigeria in the last group game on Tuesday in St. Petersburg because they are the better side.





Source: NAN

