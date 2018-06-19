Agbakoba: It’s Illegal To Declare June 12 As Democracy Day.

Published:

Olisa Agbakoba, a senior advocate of Nigeria (SAN), has faulted President Muhammadu Buhari’s decision to declare June 12 as Democracy Day.In an interview with NAN on Monday, the former president of Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) said the declaration is illegal.Buhari took the decision in honour of late MKO Abiola, the presumed winner of the June 12, 1993 presidential election.The federal government also awarded Abiola with the Grand Commander of the Federal Republic (GCFR) honour.Agbakoba said though the new date is against the laws of the land, Abiola’s family deserves the recognition.“I think that the declaration is illegal, but I do not think that it is important,” he said, adding: “What is important is that there is a declaration that is popular; so, that is how we will take it.”He also said: “I know it is illegal, but I don’t feel aggrieved. I will not go to court to challenge the declaration; those who feel aggrieved can go to court and challenge it.“But, I know that the late Abiola’s family deserve the recognition.”Ben Nwabueze, a senior lawyer, had also faulted the declaration as contrary to the Public Holidays Act.The decision had divided members of the national assembly, with some saying it is in order while others argue it is illegal.