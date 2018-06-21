After Evading Service For One Month, EFCC Finally Serves Corruption Charges Against Ex-Kebbi Gov Dankingari

Published:

After evading operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, for over one month, former governor of Kebbi State, Usman Saidu Dakingari was today, June 20th, 2018 served with the fifteen count charge by the bailiff of the Federal High Court Kebbi at around 1:51pm in the defendant's residence at GRA Birnin Kebbi.The fifteen charge was served on the defendant through one of his household, Mohammed Danladi, who collected the charge and the Court Order issued by the court granting the complainant leave to serve Dakingari alongside the 2nd and 3rd defendants.Dakingari was supposed to be arraigned today, June 20th, 2018 before the Federal High Court Kebbi alongside three others: Sunday Dogonyaro, Abdullahi Yelwa and Garba Rabiu Kamba for allegedly receiving cash sum N700,000,000 (Seven Hundred Million Naira) only from the former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Allison Madueke.The arraignment was however stalled because the 1st, 2nd and 3rd defendants evade service and refuse to honour invitation by the commission.Consequently, the prosecution was only able to produce the fourth defendant, Garba Rabiu Kamba before the court. However, Johnson Ojogbane applied for an order of court pursuant to section 382(5) of ACJA to grant the prosecution leave to serve the defendants through either their counsels, sureties, am adult member of their household or on their last known address.The application was granted as prayed and the matter was subsequently adjourned to 25th June, 2018 for arraignment.