Afenifere Kicks Against GCON Award On KIngibe

The Yoruba social-cultural group, Afenifere, has kicked against the conferment of the Grand Commander of the Niger (GCON), given to Ambassador Babagana Kingibe, by President Muhammadu Buhari, saying such an honour not deserving.





Afenifere’s spokesperson, Yinka Odumakin who made the position of the group known in a live telephone interview on radio, said Kingibe who was the running mate to Chief MKO Abiola in the 1993 presidential election, does not merit the award because he betrayed the June 12 mandate by taking up appointment as Minister of Foreign Affairs under the Gen. Sani Abaca-led government.





Odumakin also berated the Buhari-led government for sidelining most key players who either lost their lives of properties in the struggle, and those who contributed immensely to the attainment of democracy in Nigeria.





“It is very disastrous and says a lot about this administration if from the office of the Attorney General that nobody knows, in this administration, can only bestow national honour on those who are living.





Then there are many actions that are being taken by this administration which have no reference to the law, without even being aware of what they are doing, and you have democracy day on May 29th, this did not occur to them, they just came and said let’s honour Abiola without looking at the laws.

This shows the shoddiness in their actions.”





