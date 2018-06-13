Adamawa Senator Nyako Plans Mass Defection From APC With His Supporters

Published:

Abdul Aziz Nyako, a senator representing Adamawa Central Senatorial District, said he is preparing with the teeming supporters of his father, former governor Murtala Nyako to quit Nigeria’s ruling APC due to marginaliation.



Senator Nyako made the declaration while addressing his supporters in Yola.



Mr Nyako said they were ”completely marginalised” in the just concluded ward, local government and state congresses held in Adamawa State. He said ‘even his father, Murtala Nyako “lost control of his ward in Mayo-Belwa local government.”



He said reconciliatory talks between the APC leadership and aggrieved members of the ‘New PDP’ a faction within the APC, was just a ruse.



“We have no option than to go, but we are still discussing the party to move to with our entire structure. I have spoken with Prof. Jerry Gana in SDP. I also spoke with Attahiru Bafarawa and fixed an appointment for him with Admiral Nyako. Bafarawa wants us to return to PDP.



“On Thursday, I went to Abeokuta and sat (down) with (former president) Obasanjo about ADC. He directed me to see Col. Oyinlola who assured us that we will be absorbed with our structures if we join the party. I also spoke with Kwankwaso (former Kano governor) before the congresses.”



Nyako said that Senator Kwankwaso spoke about ”a new party coming up.”



“I was given the party’s constitution about a month ago, it’s a new party expected to be approved soon with four others by INEC,” Nyako said.



He said that he was happy they were leaving APC ”before it’s too late.”



“We have done this before, when we left PDP to form APC and this time around by the grace of God, our movement will not be in vain,” Mr Nyako said.



The older Nyako, the former governor, is one of the leaders of the ‘New PDP,’ a faction in the APC which has complained of marginalisation.



The ‘New PDP’ recently terminated further discussions with the presidency on its grievances, saying it has lost confidence in President Buhari and the APC leadership.

