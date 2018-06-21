Actress Toyin Abraham Apologises To Mercy Aigbe Weeks After Their Instagram Clash

Published:

Few weeks ago, Nollywood actresses, Mercy Aigbe and Toyin Abraham, had a spat on IG. Trouble started when Mercy went to congratulate Toyin Aimakhu's ex-husband, Adeniyi Johnson's fiancee, on their upcoming wedding.





This did not go down well with Toyin who called Mercy an ''Alabosi oshi'' and also insinuated that Mercy played a part in the crash of her marriage to Adeniyi.





All seems to have been in the past now as Toyin has apologised to Mercy on her IG page.





''I am a product of grace. Even in my deepest moments of “mess-up” and deepest hole of hell, God found me and gave me a second chance and aligned my path with grace. Do I mess up sometimes? Yes. Like the Mercy Aigbe's blip, it was an error in judgment on my part. I was wrong and way out of line. I've since reached out to Mercy and we have sorted our differences. today, we still had cause to communicate. I am truly sorry.. It is time to focus on the goal and move on to something better than the past and the present''. her post reads

