Abia State Gov's Wife Visits 1st Class Spinal Chord Injured MOU Graduate In Umuahia

This 24 year old First Class Graduate of Biochemistry Department, Micheal Okpara University,Umudike,Mr. Emeka Ejike,had a fatal accident on his way to NYSC camp in Lagos.The vehicle summersaulted several times and he survived but with an injury at the cervical spine. (Spinal cord injury).On hearing this, the Abia State Governor was brought to tears and though he was indisposed, he sent his wife, Deaconess Nkechi Ikpeazu to visit the victim in person.This was how the Governor's wife made the visit today, prayed for the victim and gave cash towards offsetting his hospital bills.