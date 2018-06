Published:

Nigeria music legend Innocent Idibia also known as 2face has confessed his affection for women.





In a post on his Instagram handle, on Wednesday, 2Face said he is a straightforward person who loves women.





He wrote: “I like women, I dey straightforward.”





The music legend has seven children from four different women.





Despite having children from different women, the Benue-born music act in 2013 married his longtime girlfriend, Annie Macaulay.

