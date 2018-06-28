28 Years Old Man Bags Life Imprisonment For Defiling 12 Years Old Girl In Lagos

Published:

A Lagos High Court yesterday sentenced a 28-year-old man, Kingsley Inyang, to life imprisonment for defiling his church member’s 12-year-old daughter.



Justice Sedoten Ogunsanya found him guilty of having unlawful sexual intercourse with the girl, a Junior Secondary School (JSS) Two pupil, contrary to Section 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.



Justice Ogunsanya held that the prosecution team led by Mr Adebayo Haroun proved its case beyond reasonable doubt.



She found that Inyang’s defence was inconsistent with the evidence of his girlfriend, who stated that on the day of the incident, he spent only 15 minutes with her, contrary to Inyang’s alibi that he was with her the whole day.



Inyang, of 16, Adetunde Arogundade Street, Fagba, a Lagos suburb, was arraigned on March 3, 2017.



According to the prosecution, he committed the offence at his home.



He pleaded not guilty and was granted bail.



According to the prosecution, Inyang committed the offence on July 26, 2015.



During the trial, the girl told the court that the first time Inyang defiled her was on a Sunday evening after a fellowship service.



She said he threatened to assault her if she told anyone.

Share This