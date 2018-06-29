Youths Should Be Appointed Ministers Of State In 2019 - Dogara

Published:

Yakubu Dogara, speaker of the house of representatives, has said youth should be appointed ministers of state.





Dogora said this on Thursday while speaking at the Not-Too-Young-To-Run conference to celebrate President Mohammadu Buhari’s assent to the bill.





He said the history of democracy globally had been about constant struggle between the included and the excluded.





“I don’t think we will be asking for too much after the 2019 elections if we insist on a situation where we can appoint youth as ministers of state,” he said.





“This is so that youths’ participation can be enhanced. It is not too much, and if we demand it and stay through to the cause, like joke it will happen.”





Dogara said majority of people who had been excluded in politics in Nigeria were youths.





“They have always been told that they are still young. They have always been told that they should wait to for their time,” he said.





“Though the age reduction bill had been signed, it is only the legal barrier that was removed, but there are other barriers left to be conquered in terms of bringing the youth into positions of leadership.





“Barriers like that of economic, institutional and capacity building have to be pulled down for youths who will occupy these offices and without combating these challenges, the benefits of the bill will not be reaped.





“Especially removing the financial barriers that stand against youths at the party levels.”





Dogara urged youths to also build their capacity to run for elective positions ahead of the 2019 elections.

Share This