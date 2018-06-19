2019: We Did Not Ask Presidential Aspirants To Pay N12m... PDP

Published:





Peoples Democratic Party has said its guidelines for 2019 presidential primary election is not yet ready and it did not demand N12million for presidential aspirants to pick up forms.





The party disclosed this in a statement signed by its National Organising Secretary, Austin Akobundu saying that the clarification became necessary following a publication by a national newspaper titled ‘PDP list guidelines for presidential aspirants, demands N12m for forms.





"We wish to state categorically that the Party is still in the process of drawing up the guidelines for its presidential primary election. It is therefore misleading to claim that the party has listed its guidelines not to talk of the cost of nomination forms.





At the appropriate time, the proposals will be presented to NEC of the Party which will approve as it deems fit. Only then can one say that it has the guidelines for the 2018 presidential primary election” Akobundu said.





He further added that the National Working Committee of the PDP, under the leadership of Uche Secondus, is committed to adhering strictly to the PDP Constitution and the constitution which grants NEC the power to formulate the guidelines for aspirants in any of its Party Primaries, the presidential primary inclusive.





He noted that the authentic guidelines for PDP presidential primary election will be released as soon as they are considered by the organs of the Party.

Share This