2019 Online Poll: Atiku Abubakar Defeats Buhari Again

If results of an online poll conducted among the presidential candidates in the 2019 general elections are anything to go by, then former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, will stroll to Aso Rock with great ease.
In the online poll conducted by President Muhammadu Buhari's political consultant, Atiku who is one of the leading candidates handed Buhari a resounding defeat.
The result of the poll promoted by supporters of President Buhari was put up shortly after the administration marked its third anniversary on May 29, 2019.
In the first poll conducted by Mark Essien, the founder of Hotel.ng via his Twitter handle @markessien, Atiku polled 43 percent while Buhari trailed him with 35 percent.
In the second poll conducted by @YNaija, Atiku got 70 percent as against Buhari’s 19 percent.
The other participants in the poll, Prof. Kingsley Moghalu, and Mr. Fela Durotoye polled 6 percent and 5 percent respectively.
At the end of the voting, of 7,444 respondents, seven out of every 10 respondents representing about 5,210 settled for Atiku compared to Buhari’s 1,414; Moghalu’s 446 and Durotoye’s 372.
Categories: Politics
0 comments: