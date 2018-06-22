2019: nPDP Planning To Ambush Buhari, Ignore Them - Adamu Tells APC

Published:

Nigerian senator, Abdullahi Adamu, has advised the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to ignore the New Peoples Democratic Party (nPDP) faction of the party at this stage. Adamu, a member of the APC, said the nPDP and its antics must be ignored.





Reports say Senator Adamu, a former governor of Nasarawa state, issued a statement on Thursday, June 21, in Abuja where he commended President Buhari for refusing to interfere in the nPDP issue.





He believes that the nPDP is carrying out a deliberate attempt to distract President Buhari’s focus on governance.





“I belonged to the nPDP; and, as I had said before, there was nowhere we held a meeting to resurrect the group for the purpose of protesting alleged marginalisation of our former members by the APC-led federal government.





“Apart from that, the basis of the group’s allegation is tenuous,” Adamu, the north-central zone’s coordinator for Buhari’s presidential campaign, said.





He commended Buhari for deciding to allow the vice president, Yemi Osinbajo, and the party leadership to interface with the nPDP.





It had been earlier reported that contrary to rumours making the rounds, aggrieved members of the APC in nPDP fold, led by Alhaji Kawu Baraje, would attend and participate fully in the party’s convention slated for Saturday, June 23, in Abuja.





Baraje disclosed this on Wednesday, June 20, in a statement from his media office in Ilorin, Kwara state, distributed to journalists. He emphasised that his group has no cause not to attend the convention despite their recent disagreements with the APC leadership.





