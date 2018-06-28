2019: Atiku Abubakar Appoints Mike Omeri Campaign Communications Director *

Published:

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar has appointed immediate past Director General of the National Orientation Agency (NOA), Chief Mike Omeri as Director (Communications) of his 2019 presidential campaign.Omeri who served under President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan's administration was appointed on Tuesday June 26th.Similarly, Dr. Baraka Umar is the new Directorin charge of Delegates’ Management.Umar also served under Jonathan as SSA on Agriculture Programmes.Omeri, who is a 1988 Bachelor of Arts Degree graduate of Mass Communication with a Second Class (Honours) Upper Division from the University of Maiduguri and a Master of Arts Degree in Law and Diplomacy from the Faculty of Law, University of Jos, Plateau State served as Director of Press Affairs of Plateau and Nasarawa states; Commissioner, Ministry of Social Development, Youth and Sports in Nasarawa State between 1996 and 1997;Commissioner, Ministry of Information Youth and Culture (1997-1998) and later as Commissioner, Ministry of Works, Housing and Transport.He also worked as Public Relations Manager, State Controller, and Manager of the Federal Mortgage Bank in Nasarawa and the Head Office in Abuja.Omeri is a member of the Federation of African Public Relations Associations (FRAPA); Fellow, Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (FNIPR); Member, Nigerian Institute of Management (MNIM).He is also the Obowu of Keana, Nasarawa State.Baraka Umar, (née Sani), studied Political Science from the Bayero University, Kano State; she also holds a Masters Degree in Public Policy and Administration (MPPA) from the same University.Before her appointment, Baraka Umar was Commissioner for Agriculture under Governor Rabiu Musa Kwakwanso in Kano State, and she contested for the post of National Women Leader of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at the December 2017 Convention in Abuja.Exactly a month ago, Atiku appointed former Ogun State Governor, Gbenga Daniel, as his campaign Director-General.