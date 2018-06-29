2019: Aggrieved APC Leaders Meet Obasanjo, To Defect To ADC

Published:

A faction of the All Progressives Congress (APC), known as the Unity forum, have met with former President Olusegun Obasanjo in Ogun State.





The meeting was to conclude on the official defection of the forum to the African Democratic Congress (ADC), a political party loyal to Obasanjo.





The forum had earlier set up a committee to look at the favourable political party to join.





Among the parties on the forum’s list is ADC, PDP, AD and SDP among others.





It was learnt on Friday morning that ADC has been adopted by the stalwarts and leaders of the forum.





It was gathered that the decision necessitated the Thursday’s meeting with Obasanjo in Abeokuta.





Public Relations Officer (PRO), of the forum, Wasiu Olawale Sadare who confirmed the meeting of the leaders of the forum with Obasanjo, said details of the meeting would be made available to the public at the right time.





In a brief telephone conversation on Friday, Sadare said: “Yes they met yesterday, they meet in Abeokuta with Obasanjo.





“That is what I wrote on my Facebook wall yesterday. And that is what I am telling you. The leaders of Unity Forum met with Chief Obasanjo in Abeokuta yesterday.





“We will make details of the meeting known to the press at the right time.”

