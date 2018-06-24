2018 World Cup:England Beats Panama 6-1

Published:

England destroyed Panama 6-1 in a dramatic World Cup Group G encounter that takes the team to the second round with a game to spare. It's the first time England has ever scored six goals in a World Cup game.

In the heat of Russian host city Nizhny Novgorod, England took its first five goals in an astonishing first half characterised by aggressive behaviour by Panama, which had two players booked for tackling and holding opponents.

Striker Harry Kane scored two penalties and a third goal with a deflection, making him the first England player to score a World Cup hat-trick since Gary Lineker. John Stones scored twice, and Jesse Lingard rounded out the numbers in the first half.

Panama's 37-year-old defender Felipe Baloy scored his country's only World Cup goal against England in the 75th minute.

