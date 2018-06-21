2018 World Cup: Croatia Crush Argentina 3-0

Published:

Argentina are facing the prospect of an early World Cup exit after a dreadful error from goalkeeper Willy Caballero set Croatia on their way to victory and a place in the last 16.

On a night when so much was expected of Argentina captain Lionel Messi, Caballero made the most telling contribution to his team's fate with an attempted chip over Ante Rebic that backfired badly, allowing the striker to volley into an exposed net in the 53rd minute.

Messi - adrift for much of the match, especially during a pedestrian opening half - rallied his side, but neither he nor substitute forwards Gonzalo Higuain and Pablo Dybala could find a way through in Nizhny Novgorod.

The closest Messi came was a half-chance, a snatch at a rebound from a Maximiliano Meza shot which was blocked by Ivan Rakitic and turned behind to safety

At the end of the encounter ,Croatia won 3 nil.Argentina final game in the first round is against Nigeria

Share This