2018 FIFA World Cup: Iceland Coach Permits Players To Have Sex With Their Wives Ahead Nigeria Clash Today

Iceland coach Heimir Hallgrimsson announced on Thursday that his players are permitted to have sex ahead of Nigeria clash, as long as it's with their wives.





Iceland's players were due to be reunited with their families on Thursday in Volgograd where they face Nigeria on Friday in Group D.





At a press conference ahead of Nigeria clash, an Icelandic reporter asked if sex was banned for members of the squad, Iceland captain Aron Gunnarsson while laughing replied: “For the time being, yes.”





But Iceland coach Hallgrimsson interjected: “At least as long as the wives have not arrived. No, sex is not banned, it’s bullshit.”

