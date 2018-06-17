17 Year Old Girl Sent To Buy Garri Raped To Death By A Gang Of Six Men In Anambra

Published:

A 17-year-old girl was gang-raped and killed by six men in Ogwugwu village, Oba, in the Idemili South Local Government Area of Anambra State on Wednesday June 20th.





Reports say the deceased, who just finished her West African Senior School Certificate Examination, was said to have been attacked and raped by six young men while on her way to buy garri for dinner.





A source revealed that the suspects believed to be known to the victim had lured her to an uncompleted one-storeyed building where she was raped and killed.





“The boys lured her to an uncompleted building, where they took turn to rape her until she became weak. They threw her down from the storey building so that she would not expose them.”the source said





Confirming the incident, the Divisional Police Officer in charge of Ojoto Police Division, Prince Ezejiofor said the police has begun investigation into the matter and so far, no arrest has been made.





Meanwhile the remains of the girl has been deposited in the morgue.





Source: Punch

