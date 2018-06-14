14 Year Boy Set Ablaze By Mother For Stealing In Abia State Dies

Published:

The 14-year-old boy set ablaze by his mom for stealing a neighbor’s MP3 player, has died.Prince Odum died in the early hours of today at the University Teaching Hospital, Enugu where he was referred to from the Federal Medical Centre, Umuahia.The mom, Chinyere, who has a previous history of beating Prince with firewood, had tied him up, doused him with kerosene and set him ablaze in Amuzukwu Ibeku, Abia State, after the theft. .Before his death, Prince, his parents’ only son, had pleaded that his mom should be freed, as he was at fault for stealing, however, Chinyere is currently being detained by the police.