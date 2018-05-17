Young Man Murdered In Cold Blood In Umuariam Obowo ,Imo State (Viewers Discretion Advised)

Published:

A young man by the name O INA Anyanwu aka Blaster B has been murdered in cold blood at Umunnebi ,Umuarism village of Obowo LGA in Imo State.The young was allegedly killed by his cousin Okechukwu Okoro.CKN News could not ascertain as at press time what could have led to this murder.Some of those spoken to had various version of the story .But the fact remains that Blaster is currently at a mortuary in Obowo.The killer is still at large as the whole village remains in mourning .Attempt by CKN News to have the Imo State Police Command to comment about the incident was unsuccessful as at the time of going to press.