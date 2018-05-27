You Made Nigeria A Laughing Stock..FG Tells Goodluck Jonathan

Published:

The Presidency has replied former President Goodluck Jonathan’s that he was ashamed to be called a Nigerian.



It said Jonathan has every reason to be ashamed because he brought shame to the country and made her a laughing stock in the comity of nations.



Jonathan was quoted to have said, “I feel ashamed as a former President that the President of a neighbouring country used Nigeria as negative examples.



“If a neighbouring African President will use Nigeria to make negative examples, then we as leaders must know certain things are wrong in the country.”



Reacting, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu said that Nigeria was a paria nation under the previous administration but that the country has started gaining back respect in the government.



He said, “Who put us there. He is the one in the mirror, who put us there?



The picture is of himself. Let him look at the mirror. So what else does he want to see.



“President Buhari is trying to clean up the mess and he is doing a good job of it. please they should allow him time to do this thing.



“We are gaining back our respectability globally even the citizens when they travel out of the country, they are better respected than they were before.



“It was a big shame but we are happy that Mr. Jonathan himself is realising this and hope that his political party will own up what they did to the country.



“He made Nigeria a laughing stock, if other countries are laughing at Nigeria, who put us there? Are they not the one?”

