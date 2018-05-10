You Are Doing More Harm Than Good To Buhari - Ezekwesili Tells Femi Adesina, Garba Shehu

Published:





Former Education Minister Oby Ezekwesili has alleged that Garba Shehu and Femi Adesina, media aides to President Muhammadu Buhari, are hurting their principal.





Ezekwesili’s statement comes as a response to Garba’s announcement that his principal will be on a 4-day medical trip to the United Kingdom.





According to the aide, after the “technical stopover for aircraft maintenance in London on his way back from Washington last week, the President had a meeting with his doctor.





"The doctor requested the President to return for a meeting which he agreed to do.“President Buhari will return on Saturday, May 12th. On his return, the President’s two-day State Visit to Jigawa, which was postponed because of the All Progressives Congress, APC’s Ward Congresses, will now take place on Monday 14th and Tuesday 15th May.”





But in a tweet, the Co-converner of the #BringBackOurGirls group called on the aides to stop feeding Nigerians with lies as they would be implicated on the long run.“Learn to communicate the TRUTH to Nigerian public ALWAYS, . @ GarShehu @ FemAdesina @ AsoRock ,” she wrote.“Your attempt at fooling Citizens does the Presidency more harm. All these your Lies birth more Lies. Serious people will not communicate the activities of even a teashop the way you do.”

Share This