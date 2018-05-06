Yar’Adua Was A Blessing To Nigeria – Jonathan

Published:





Former President Goodluck Jonathan on Saturday said Nigeria was blessed to have had a President like his former boss, late Umaru Musa Yar’Adua. Remembering his former principal, who died exactly eight years ago today, Jonathan said Yar’Adua raised the bar of governance and put the nation’s needs above his own.





Jonathan, who was full of praise for his boss, made this known on his twitter handle. He wrote:“You raised the bar of governance and put the nation’s needs above yours, for which this nation owes you a debt of gratitude. May God continue to keep the family you left behind even as we pray that you continue to find peace in al jannah. Thank you for your services to Nigeria.





"Today, I remember the late President Umaru Musa Yar’adua, a great democrat and servant leader, whose leadership Nigeria was blessed to have if even for a brief period. Your legacy of fostering peace and progress in Nigeria and beyond is worthy of emulation.”

