Working With Jonathan My Greatest Regret – Aregbesola

Governor Rauf Aregbesola of Osun state has revealed that his greatest regret was working with the Peoples Democratic Party at the Federal level. Recall that Aregbesola’s regime saw the reign of former President Goodluck Jonathan between 2010 and 2015.





The governor noted this during an interactive programme tagged “Ogbeni Till Daybreak” in Osogbo. He alleged that Jonathan’s regime was the worst in the history of Nigeria, adding that the country experienced the most terrible economic life.





”If I have to answer you literarily, I don’t regret being a governor but philosophically, the only regret I have is that my administration coincided with the PDP led administration,” the governor whose tenure ends later this year, added.





“As a matter of fact, PDP superintended the most irresponsible government in Nigeria, it was the most traumatised era in the history of Nigeria.





“If I have had the opportunity of working with serious government at the Federal level between 2011 and 2015, it would have been an eldorado.“

