Woman Who Allegedly Killed Nigerian Diplomat In Sudan Arrested

The Sudanese govt have announced the arrest of a woman suspected for the killing of the Immigration Attaché at the Nigerian embassy in Khartoum.





Victim Habibu Almu, AC of Immigration, was found stabbed to death at his home in the Sudanese capital city of Khartoum as earlier reported while arrested suspect is a foreign woman whose identity was not revealed.





The suspect confessed to the murder of the diplomat and that she also stole his possessions.





Meanwhile Nigeria's Foreign Affairs Minister Mr Geoffrey Onyeama has also confirmed that the Sudanese government had communicated the arrest of the principal suspect to his ministry.

