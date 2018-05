Published:

History was made on Saturday in the UK when Nigerian Singer Ayodele Balogun, better known as Wizkid, performed to a sold out crowd of 20,000 at The 02 Arena, London. With the feat, Wizkid became the first Africa-based artiste to perform at the arena, earning a spot on a stage that had been graced by the likes of Drake, Beyonce and Adele.