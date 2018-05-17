Winning Ekiti Guber Election Should Be Our Priority...Buhari Tells APC

Published:

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday called on the South West caucus of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to carry out every legitimate step to win back Ekiti state. He gave the charge during a dinner meeting with the party’s leadership in the southwest at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.





Among those at the dinner were Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, National Leader of the party Bola Tinubu and National Chairman of APC, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun. Immediate past governor of the state Kayode Fayeme, who is currently the minister for Mines and Steel Resources, on Saturday emerged as candidate of the APC for the July 14 governorship election in the state.





And Buhari believes Fayemi has what it takes to restore what he believes are the lost values of the state.“I know Ekiti fairly well and Ekiti people are well known for their forthrightness, candour and integrity,” he said.“All of these values seem to have been lost and we must restore these values and return Ekiti to its pride of place in the comity of states.





"As we approach the 2019 elections, the return of Ekiti into the fold of progressive states is important as the election of July 14 is going to be a key pointer to subsequent elections," he said. The President reechoed his policy of not interfering in the internal affairs of the party at any level, commending Fayemi for reaching out to his co-contestants after Saturday’s primary election.

