The second Wife Hajiya Hawwa Mahmood and her sister Hajiya Lami Atiku are in the hospital with severe injuries.







The two wives of former Chief Justice of Nigeria Mahmood Mohammed were involved in a ghastly accident today on their way back from Kaduna on entering AbujaThe first Wife Hajiya Hadiza Mahmood and the Driver Alhaji Abdurra’uf died immediately.