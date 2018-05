Published:

According to Lauretta Onochie, many young Nigerians are running after President Buhari because he is their hope for a better Nigeria





''The more they are spiteful of his age, the more young people run after him. He's their hope for a better Nigeria. At least, they know he will never steal from them, Instead, he insists that tuition fees must be abolished. He's in politics to protect the future of our youth'' he wrote

Share This