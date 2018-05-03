Why We Rearrested Senator Melaye In Court – Police

Published:





The senator representing Kogi West Dino Melaye was rearrested for his pending offences of criminal conspiracy and unlawful possession of prohibited firearms, police have said. Melaye was re-arrested on Wednesday after his arraignment and subsequently meeting bail conditions, including the sum of N90million.





He was arraigned by the force at Chief Magistrate Court in Wuse Abuja.“The Police investigation team re-arrested Senator Dino Melaye today, 2nd May 2018 after his arraignment at Chief Magistrate Court, Wuse for the pending offences of Criminal Conspiracy and Unlawful Possession of Prohibited Firearms already filed in a Court of competent jurisdiction in Lokoja for which he will be arraigned without further delay,” police said in a statement read in part.





According to the statement, Melaye was arraigned in Abuja for criminal conspiracy, causing damage to government property, attempted suicide and escape from lawful custody. The police also said the lawmaker was confirmed fit for trial. Melaye had jumped out of a moving police vehicle on Tuesday, April 24, thereby injuring himself.





The senator was being taken to Kogi for arraignment over allegation that he supplied arms to some murder suspects in the state. Police authorities had declared Melaye wanted over his refusal to report at the Kogi State Police Command for questioning. But the senator has since denied the allegation, describing it as politically motivated.

