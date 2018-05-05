Why We Are Delaying In Passing 2018 Budget – Reps

Published:





The House of Representatives has revealed that the 2018 budget was yet to be passed because some details of the N8.612tn Appropriation Bill had yet to be fine-tuned by the Joint Committee on Appropriations. The National Assembly had failed to pass the Appropriation Bill on Thursday as earlier planned.





Speaking to newsmen, the Chairman, House Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Abdulrazak Namdas, stated that the budget was programmed for passage this week ab initio, but had to be shifted to next week.





The lawmaker, however, gave an assurance that the laying of the budget before the House and its eventual passage would not exceed next week.





He said:“Hopefully, we will lay the budget on Tuesday and pass it within the same next week. I am no longer speculating, but I am telling you what the current position is with the budget."





The budget has twice suffered delayed passage by the National Assembly. The legislature had first announced April 24 as the date to pass the budget, but later shifted it.

