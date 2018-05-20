Why Oyegun Is On A Vendetta Mission Against Me - Rochas Okorocha

Published:





Governor Rochas Okorocha has insisted that National Chairman of APC, John Oyegun, is causing crisis in the Imo state chapter of the ruling party. According to Okorocha, who doubles as chairman of the Progressives Governors Forum, Oyegun is working with the party’s National Organising Secretary, Sen. Osita Izunaso, to cause problem in the state.





The the APC leader, as far as the governor is concerned, is on “a vendetta mission against him” following his position on the protracted tenure elongation for the national leadership of the party.“The so-called Imo stakeholders can only cage Governor Rochas Okorocha like they have claimed in the media in the offices of the National Chairman of the party, Chief John Oyegun and the National Organising Secretary of the Party, Chief Osita Izunaso, who are on vendetta mission against the governor over his innocent and patriotic stand on the issue of tenure elongation,” he said in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Sam Onwuemedo.





"And in any case, only ingrates can claim caging the man God used to uplift them politically. All those in the insolvent group called coalition are all beneficiaries of Okorocha’s political successes in Imo.”

