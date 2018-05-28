Why I Walked Out Of Live Interview - Nigerian Rapper, Skales

Published:

Nigerian rapper and Singer, Raoul John Njeng-Njeng, aka Skales, has explained why he had to walk out of a recent interview with an online media platform. A video clip, where Skales angrily abandoned an interview, trended online and it generated mixed reactions. While some people praised him for his patience and maturity, others felt he overreacted





But Skales, in a recent interview, he insisted that he did not overreact by walking out of the interview. He added, “I don’t think I overreacted. If it were to be another artiste, he would have left the interview earlier. How could someone wake up and say my work that was nominated for Soundcity MVP Awards was rubbish during an interview. The interviewer sounded like someone who did not want my progress. Even if you don’t like a song, it should be your personal opinion.”





Also speaking, Skales’ manager, Kollertunz, said they told the online platform not to put out the interview but they refused. According to him, they deliberately set out to upset Skales, which does not speak well about them.





He stressed, “If everything was not planned from the outset, they would have yielded to our decision not to put out the material. But you cannot fight the media. If you understand Skales very well, he is friendly with the media. Without the media, he would not be where he is today. In the near future, they might do the same thing to someone who does not care about the media and they will get sued. But we have decided to let sleeping dogs lie.”





Kollertunz maintained that Skales held no grudges against the media outlet, stressing that if they (online media officials) called him for an interview again, he would grant it.





The manager added, “He has done so many interviews afterwards. In life, you don’t dwell on negative things for too long. The title of his upcoming album, which will be released on June 22, is Mr. Love. Why would he be preaching love to people and still keep enemies? If you read comments online too, you will find out that the interview worked in Skales’ favour. People enjoy slamming Skales but they know the efforts he has put into his music. They now see that he does not deserve certain things he gets from the public.”

