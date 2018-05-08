Why I Refused To Come Down From Black Maria - Evans

Published:





Kidnap suspect Evans on Monday refused to come down from a Black Maria vehicle which conveyed him and other suspects to the Lagos State High Court for trial.





It was gathered that Evans was wearing a torn green Tee shirt. His refusal to come down prompted the judge, Justice Adedayo Akintoye, to order the prison warders to bring him into the courtroom.





He was later forced to come down and handcuffed into the courtroom and led to the dock. In the dock, Evans raised his hand and told the judge that he had something to say.





When he was allowed to speak, the suspected kidnapper said, ”I have an explanation to make. Since I have been in the maximum prison, they have been maltreating me; no visit, they don’t feed me well. I have an eye problem and I cannot see far.”

