Why I Didn’t Discuss ‘Shithole’ Comment With Trump – Buhari
Published: May 01, 2018
Nigerian president Muhammadu Buhari Monday said he avoided bringing up President Donald Trump ’ s alleged vulgar remarks about African countries when the two presidents today at the White House because he was not sure his American counterpart truly made comment .
Buhari, the first sub - Saharan Africa president to meet Trump since he was sworn in January 2017 , is currently in the US for bilateral talks on the invitation of the American president .
“I am not sure about the validity or whether that allegation against the President was true or not, so the best thing to do for me is to keep quiet, ” Buhari said during a joint press conference with Trump at the Rose Garden at the White House.
Trump came under fire early in the year after he reportedly called some African countries ‘ shithole ’ at a private White House meeting on January 12 . But he denied making the comment and labelled his accusers as fake news peddlers .
He doubled down on that denial during the press conference .
“We didn’ t discuss it , because the president knows me, and he knows where I ’ m coming from and I appreciate that . We did not discuss it , ” Trump said.
