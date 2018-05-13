Why I Deleted My Husband's Picture From Instagram - Mercy Johnson

Published:





Earlier in the year, actress Mercy Johnson deleted every photos of her husband from her Instagram page and this led to speculations that there was trouble in her seemingly happy marriage.





The actress quelled the rumor days later with a cosy photo of her and her husband curled up in bed in matching pyjamas.





The actress has now addressed the rumours in an Interview. The mother-of-three explained why she removed her husband's photos from her page and revealed that there's no problem in her marriage.

She said:





I did not feel bad when I read the news that my marriage was hitting the rocks because it was not true. I am very comfortable in my own space and I am not out to please anybody. I am always true to myself and I continue to be a happy person.





There was absolutely no problem between my husband and me, I only deleted the old pictures on my Instagram page. They were old so I deleted them to post new ones.





I am not letting my husband go; even when he is angry, I would beg him. You see these beautiful rings that he has given to me, I am never returning them.









Source: Punch

