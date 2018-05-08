Why I Can’t Reveal Details About Buhari’s Health – Femi Adeshina

Published:





Only President Muhammadu Buhari can reveal his ailment, his top media aide Femi Adesina said on Tuesday. Adesina was reacting to question raised by Nigerians about Buhari’s health status based on report the President will be embarking on a four-day medical trip to the United Kingdom.





The trip is coming barely nine months after the commander in chief returned from a medical vacation, spending more than 100 days.“That is something private and personal. The fact that a man is a President does not remove his right and privileges to privacy,” he explained during Channels TV’s Sunrise Daily on Tuesday.





"So, unless Mr President comes out voluntarily and willingly to tell the country that ‘this is what I have suffered from, this is what I have been treated for’…even the medical doctor does not have the right to say it.“It is in the Hippocratic oath that the medical doctors take. They cannot disclose the ailment of the patient without the permission of that patient.”





He further said, “There is no cause for alarm because he (the President) is up and about and doing his duties. What he is going for is a review. We all need that from time to time. There is nobody that is 100% healthy. He is just going for a review. I want to believe that he will come back on Saturday as planned.”

