Why Federal Government Yet To Arrest Governor Wike - Lai Mohammed

The Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed, has said Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State would have been arrested if not for immunity enjoyed by governors. The minister made this known while responding to Wike’s allegation that the Federal Government wanted to kill him.





The Rivers State Governor had on Monday alleged that the Federal Government is plotting to assassinate him in a crowd and claim accidental discharge.





According to the Special Assistant to the Governor on Electronic Media, Simeon Nwakaudu, Wike said: “Intelligence report available to us as at this morning indicate that they are plotting to assassinate me in a crowd and claim it was accidental discharge.”





Speaking to State House Correspondents, Lai Mohammed said immunity was the reason the governor was not already answering questions on this allegation.





He said: “As to the question about the allegation by the Governor of Rivers State that he has information that he will be assassinated by the federal government in a crowd, I think one of the beauties of being a governor is that you enjoy immunity from prosecution and arrest.





“I remember a couple of years ago when I made similar allegations, I was invited to Force Headquarters.”

