Why Buhari Could Not Stop Killings....Sen. Shehu Sani

Published:

Senator Shehu Sani has said the Federal Government is yet to stop killings in some parts of the country because the victims are poor. The senator representing Kaduna Central noted this in a tweet on his handle.





“The indifference of the ruling political establishment to end the ceaseless violence & killings in the country is based on the fact that the victims are the poor and the peasants in rural areas,” he wrote.





Recall that no fewer than 27 persons were killed and several houses set ablaze after suspected bandits attacked Gwaska village in Brinin Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State on Saturday.





The attack came barely a week after nine local miners were killed by gunmen at Janruwa village in Brinin Gwari.

Share This