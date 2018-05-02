Why Buhari Doesn't Need To Reshuffle Cabinet – Prof. Sagay

Published:





The Chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC), Prof. Itse Sagay (SAN) has said President Muhammadu Buhari does not need to reshuffle his cabinet. Singling out the Minister of Power, Works and Housing Babatunde Raji Fashola, as one minister who has performed creditably well in his ministry, he said it will be a setback for Nigeria if he is redeployed to another ministry.





The Senior Advocate of Nigeria also mentioned Kemi Adeosun, Minister of Finance and Rotimi Amaechi as others who are on top of their job, adding that the president may have decided not to change his cabinet since he believed most of the ministers are round pegs in round holes.





Speaking with the Independent, Sagay said: “In my view, most of the ministers or shall I say a substantial members of his cabinet are doing very well. Take for example Babatunde Fashola, Minister of Power, Works and Housing. He is doing excellently well. It will be madness to change a man like that who is so much on top of the job and is really doing very well on all the arms of his ministry which are three.





"It will be a setback for this country if a man like that is taken to another ministry. He has to start learning afresh, learning the ropes afresh and to put another person in the Ministry of Power, Works and Housing to start learning afresh in such a critical ministry will be a grave mistake.





"Also, Kemi Adeosun the Minister of Finance is also doing extremely well. If you look at Rotimi Amaechi, Minister of Transport he is doing very well. I have just mentioned three and there are others who are also doing very well".“That is my impression that the president doesn’t want the status quo to be disturbed because he has got the best hands doing the best jobs to which they are posted.”

