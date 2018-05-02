Why Buhari Defended Herdsmen During US Visit – Afenifere

Published:

The Yoruba group Afenifere has said President Muhammadu Buhari was defending herdsmen in the US because he was their patron.





Buhari had on Monday during his visit to the US noted that herdsmen in the country do not carry guns. According to him, the ones killing across various parts of the country are foreigners trained outside the country.





However, the Afenifere in a statement on Tuesday, said Buhari “should not have gone to the international stage and say Fulani herdsmen don’t carry AK 47; that destroyed everything for the President.





“This is why Afenifere said he should make a choice between the Presidency and being the patron of Miyetti Allah. He spoke in America in defence of Fulani herdsmen as their patron, not as the President of Nigeria and that is conflict of interest.





The group also rubbished the announced employment of 6, 000 police officers in the country, adding that it would not solve the crime problem.

