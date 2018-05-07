What Women Must Do To Keep Their Husbands — Lai Muhammed

Published:

Nigeria’s Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Muhammed, has advised married couples to be patient with one another in the institution of marriage.





Describing marriage as the greatest institution of life where one receives certificate without knowing the content of it, the minister urged husbands, particularly, to be patient with their wives to have a lasting and formidable home.





Mohammed made these comments duing the Nikkai and Engagement Ceremony of the families of Alhaji and Alhaja Abdul-Mumin Sulaiman and late Mr and Mrs Rilwan Adenuga, on Sunday in Lagos.





He said, “Marriage is a contract that one enters without knowing the content of it. “Can you imagine a world without an institution like marriage?” In a similar vein, the Minister called on wives not to listen to hearsay from people, asking them to pray for their husbands.





“Always believe in your husbands and know that what he says is the truth. “Your husband success depends on your prayer. “Continue praying for him and he is going to be successful in life,’’ he added.

